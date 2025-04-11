Colombia's capital ends drought-related water rationing. Its case is a warning to other cities

BOGOTA, Colombia — Nestled among cloud-kissed Andean peaks and known for its steady rainfall, Colombia 's capital once seemed immune to water scarcity.
But that sense of security vanished as an unrelenting drought drained Bogotá's reservoirs to historic lows, forcing authorities a year ago to ration water for the first time in more than four decades.
Every nine days, more than 8 million people in the city and 11 surrounding municipalities have had their water shut off for 24 hours. Households and businesses were forced to adapt by storing water in advance and cutting daily consumption.
Bogotá's mayor, Carlos Fernando Galan, announced on Friday that the rationing will end on Saturday, declaring that the crisis has been resolved thanks to improved rainfall, effective conservation efforts and the expansion of a treatment plant that eased demand on the reservoirs, which had fallen to record lows last year.
''We know that it was a very difficult year, very complex for everyone, which affected the quality of life of local residents,'' Galan said.
The yearlong rationing serves as a stark reminder of how climate extremes are reshaping urban life — and a warning for other cities facing mounting water stress amid rising global temperatures.
''In my 60 years, I've never lived through anything like this,'' Bogotá resident Lidia Rodríguez said. ''This feels like a kind of punishment. We just want it to end.''
Bogotá's experience is not unique. In Brazil, Sao Paulo took drastic water-saving measures due to drought, as did Cape Town in South Africa, which came seriously close to running out of water entirely due to a drought that started in 2015.