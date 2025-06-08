Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay in serious condition after shooting at political rally

BOGOTA — Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay, a conservative presidential hopeful, was in serious condition Sunday following surgery for a gunshot wound at a political rally a day earlier, Bogota's mayor said.
Mayor Carlos Galán visited the Fundación Santa Fe clinic to express solidarity with the family of the 39-year-old senator.
''He survived the procedure; these are critical moments and hours for his survival,'' said Galán early Sunday after receiving information from the medical staff at the clinic.
The hospital said Sunday that Uribe Turbay was recovering in intensive care after undergoing neurosurgery and a procedure on his left thigh. His condition was described as ''extremely serious,'' and his prognosis was reserved.
''Miguel continues to fight hard for his life, and I ask each of you to keep praying fervently,'' Uribe Turbay's wife, María Claudia Tarazona, said in a statement.
Former presidents Álvaro Uribe and César Gaviria visited the clinic, along with senators, city council members and other politicians, including former senator Ingrid Betancourt.
The attack took place in a park in the Fontibon neighborhood in Bogota when armed assailants shot him from behind, said the right-wing Democratic Center, which was the party of former president Uribe. The men are not related.
Images circulating on social media showed a person firing several shots at the senator from behind, apparently hitting his head before he collapsed.