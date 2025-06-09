Colombian presidential candidate in a critical condition following assassination attempt

BOGOTA, Colombia — Miguel Uribe, a conservative Colombian presidential hopeful, was in critical condition on Monday after being shot in the head from close range during a rally at the weekend.
In a statement, doctors said the 39-year-old senator had ''barely'' responded to medical interventions, that included brain surgery, following the assassination attempt that has had a chilling effect on the South American nation.
Uribe was shot on Saturday as he addressed a small crowd of people who had gathered in a park in Bogota's Modelia neighborhood.
On Sunday hundreds of people gathered outside the hospital where Uribe is being treated to pray for his recovery. Some carried rosaries in their hands, while others chanted slogans against President Gustavo Petro.
''This is terrible'' said Walter Jimenez a lawyer who showed up outside the hospital, with a sign calling for Petro's removal. ''It feels like we are going back to the 1990's,'' he said, referring to a decade during which drug cartels and rebel groups murdered judges, presidential candidates and journalists with impunity.
Petro has condemned the attack and urged his opponents to not use it for political ends.
But some Colombians have also asked the president to tone down his rhetoric against opposition leaders.
The assassination attempt has stunned the nation, with many politicians describing it as the latest sign of how security has deteriorated in Colombia, where the government is struggling to control violence in rural and urban areas, despite a 2016 peace deal with the nation's largest rebel group.