BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombian president says 4 children lost in the jungle were found alive after surviving a plane crash 40 days ago.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune