ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks were missing John Collins and Lou Williams for their NBA play-in game Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Collins hasn't played since March 11 because of a right ring finger sprain and a sprained right foot. He has resumed 4-on-4 workouts but is still not ready for game action.
Williams was out because of lower back discomfort.
Gordon Hayward remained sidelined for the Hornets with a sore left foot. He has played only one game, for less than 17 minutes, since Feb. 7.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
