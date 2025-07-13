Collier leads Minnesota against Chicago after 26-point performance

Minnesota Lynx (18-4, 13-2 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-13, 1-8 Eastern Conference)
Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx takes on the Chicago Sky after Napheesa Collier scored 26 points in the Lynx's 87-81 loss to the Chicago Sky.
The Sky have gone 4-4 at home. Chicago has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Lynx are 7-4 in road games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the WNBA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Collier averaging 5.7.
Chicago is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Minnesota allows to opponents. Minnesota has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.
The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on July 12 the Sky won 87-81 led by 27 points from Ariel Atkins, while Collier scored 26 points for the Lynx.
TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Reese is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.6 points for the Sky. Atkins is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.