Collier has 33 points, 11 rebounds to help Lynx rally from 15 points down to beat Sun 76-70

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier had 33 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx used a late run to rally and beat the Connecticut Sun 76-70 on Friday night.
The Lynx held the Sun scoreless for more than 4 1/2 minutes after Tina Charles hit a jumper to give Connecticut a 68-53 lead with 5:20 left.
Collier hit a short jumper, the Lynx forced a shot-clock violation on the other end and then Collier made two free throws to tie it 68-all with 1:38 to play. Marina Mabrey missed a 3-point shot for the Sun before Natisha Hiedeman hit a straight-away 3 to cap an 18-0 run and give Minnesota its first lead of the game.
Hiedeman scored eight of her 11 points as the Lynx (4-0) closed on a 23-2 run over the final five minutes. Jessica Shepard added 13 points.
Mabrey hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (0-3). Haley Peters scored 12 points, Saniya Rivers added 11 and Olivia Nelson-Ododa finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Bridget Carleton hit a 3 about two minutes into the second quarter that trimmed the Lynx's deficit to three points but Connecticut scored 14 of the next 19 before going into halftime leading 45-35.
Minnesota limited Connecticut to 10-for-39 shooting and forced 13 Sun turnovers in the second half.
Lindsay Allen (leg) left the game in the opening minutes and did not return for Connecticut.