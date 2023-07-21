Las Vegas Aces (19-2, 12-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-12, 8-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx host A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in Western Conference action.

The Lynx are 8-6 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aces have gone 12-1 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 7.2.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 113-89 on July 9. Kelsey Plum scored 40 points to help lead the Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride is averaging 12.6 points for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jackie Young is averaging 19 points and 3.9 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 96.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (ankle), Riquna Williams: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.