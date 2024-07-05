Washington Mystics (5-16, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (14-6, 10-3 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx host Stefanie Dolson and the Washington Mystics in non-conference action.

The Lynx have gone 9-2 at home. Minnesota averages 82.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Mystics have gone 2-9 away from home. Washington is second in the WNBA averaging 9.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.0% from deep. Dolson leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 50.6% from 3-point range.

Minnesota averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Lynx and Mystics face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Lynx.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 85.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Karlie Samuelson: out (hand), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.