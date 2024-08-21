College town's police say they don't need help with cleanup after beer spill

OXFORD, Miss. — A college town in Mississippi temporarily closed a street Wednesday after a delivery truck dropped dozens of cases of beer.
A college town in Mississippi temporarily closed a street Wednesday after a delivery truck dropped dozens of cases of beer.
August 21, 2024 at 9:16PM
The spill happened in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi.
The Oxford Police Department posted photos on social media and asked drivers to avoid the area for a while.
''Please use another route,'' the department posted on X. ''And no, you cannot come help ‘clean up.'''
