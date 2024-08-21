Nation

College town's police say they don't need help with cleanup after beer spill

A college town in Mississippi temporarily closed a street Wednesday after a delivery truck dropped dozens of cases of beer.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 21, 2024 at 9:16PM

OXFORD, Miss. — A college town in Mississippi temporarily closed a street Wednesday after a delivery truck dropped dozens of cases of beer.

The spill happened in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi.

The Oxford Police Department posted photos on social media and asked drivers to avoid the area for a while.

''Please use another route,'' the department posted on X. ''And no, you cannot come help ‘clean up.'''

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
World

At least 8 people drown after migrant boat overturns while crossing a river from Serbia to Bosnia

At least eight people drowned after a boat carrying migrants overturned while crossing the Drina river from Serbia to Bosnia, officials in the two Balkan countries said Thursday.

Nation

Photos: A visual look at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Nation

Missouri Supreme Court blocks agreement that would have halted execution