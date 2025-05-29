College sports lurches forward, hoping to find a level playing field with fewer lawsuits

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — On the one hand, what this new version of cash-infused college sports needs are rules that everybody follows.
On the other, they need to be able to enforce those rules without getting sued into oblivion.
Enter the College Sports Commission, a newly created operation that will be in charge of counting the money, deciding what a ''fair market'' deal for players looks like and, if things go well, helping everyone in the system avoid trips to court whenever a decision comes down that someone doesn't like.
With name, image, likeness payments taking over in college, this group will essentially become what the NCAA committee on infractions used to be – the college sports police, only with the promise of being faster, maybe fairer and maybe more transparent.
In a signal of what the CSC's most serious mission might be, the schools from the four biggest conferences are being asked to sign a document pledging not to rely on state laws – some of which are more permissive of payments to players -- to work around the rules the commission is making.
''We need to get out of this situation where something happens, and we run to our attorney general and file suit,'' said Trev Alberts of Texas A&M, one of 10 athletic directors who are part of another group, the Settlement Implementation Committee, that is helping oversee the transition. ''That chaos isn't sustainable. You're looking for a durable system that actually has some stability and ultimate fairness.''
Number crunching to figure out what's fair
In this new landsacpe, two different companies will be in charge of two kinds of number crunching.