College journalists wrestle with transparency as students fear deportation for speaking out

CHICAGO — Over the past few weeks, Greta Reich, editor-in-chief of Stanford University's student newspaper, has had almost two dozen requests to take down quotes, bylines, photos and opinion articles from current and former sources and writers.
She and her staff at the Stanford Daily have been reviewing them on a case-by-case basis.
''It's a number that has been startling to see,'' Reich said.
Other student journalists on college campuses across the country are fielding similar requests. They are being asked to remove previously published content amid the Trump administration's crackdown on student protesters, fears of deportation for international students and what critics have described as unprecedented attacks on campus speech.
Many young editors are beginning to reconsider long-standing journalistic practices around transparency to protect the people who appear in their reports. It's happening amid a climate of fear on campuses that is causing certain students to be reluctant to speak out publicly.
Fears of deportation lead to a reassessment of transparency
These dramatic shifts in student media escalated after Rümeysa Öztürk, a Tufts University student from Turkey, was threatened with deportation and detained in March over what her lawyers say is apparent retaliation for an op-ed piece she co-wrote in the student newspaper. Öztürk was among four students who wrote the op-ed in the campus newspaper, The Tufts Daily, criticizing the university's response to student activists demanding that Tufts ''acknowledge the Palestinian genocide,'' disclose its investments and divest from companies with ties to Israel.
And Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist, was arrested in March and has been held in a Louisiana detention center for more than six weeks.