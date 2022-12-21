FIVE GOING TO THE GOPHERS

Greg Johnson, Prior Lake, OL, 6-6, 305

A mauler who revels in physically dominating opponents. Surprisingly agile for a player his size, and his tenacious approach sets the tone for the entire line. Above-average foot speed allows him to get out and block in space, whether pulling or thumping a linebacker at the second level.

Garrison Monroe, Shakopee, DB, 6-0, 175

A versatile athlete who excelled on both sides of the line of scrimmage at Shakopee, he projects as a ball-hawking, running back-thumping safety in college. He's a natural leader, and his combination of speed, instincts and playmaking ability make Monroe an all-Big Ten type of prospect.

Max Shikenjanski, Stillwater, QB, 6-2, 170

The son of former Gophers basketball star Jim Shikenjanski, Max was set to attend the Citadel on a basketball scholarship. Plans changed when he passed for 2,294 yards and 26 TDs this fall, leading Stillwater to the Class 6A quarterfinals and leading P.J. Fleck to offer him a spot as a preferred walk-on.

Reese Tripp, Kasson-Mantorville, OL, 6-7, 325

One of the first to commit to Minnesota last spring, the mountainous Tripp blots out the sun and opposing defenders with little prejudice. Owns linemen once he gets his hands on them. He dropped 70 pounds last summer, gaining the quickness needed to play in the Big Ten.

Jerome Williams, Osseo, OL, 6-4, 295

A relative newcomer to the offensive line position — he didn't even begin playing football until his freshman year — his athleticism and brute force caught the eye of Gophers coaches. His balance and coordination help make him a player with a huge upside as he gains experience.

FIVE HEADED OUT OF STATE

Elinneus Davis, Moorhead, DL, 6-3, 295

College choice: Washington

Davis, a top-10 recruit in Minnesota according to 247Sports, in July chose Washington over Minnesota and Iowa State. He's the first Minnesotan recruited to play at Washington in 50 years. An three-technique tackle, he uses his hands well to shed blocks and is tough to block one-on-one.

Carson Hansen, Lakeville South, RB, 6-1, 200

College choice: Iowa State

Explosive and powerful, Hansen rushed for more than 4,500 yards and scored 57 touchdowns in his high school career, helping the Cougars to the 2021 Class 6A state championship. Runs a 4.45-second 40-yard dash. Physical enough to run over defenders and fast enough to run past them.

Jaxon Howard, Cooper, DE/TE, 6-4, 245

College choice: LSU

Howard had 60 verified Power 5 college offers. A superb athlete who runs well, his presence on the defensive line forces opponents to scheme away from him. Finished with 118 tackles and four tackles for loss. Caught eight passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns for the rebuilding Hawks.

Trevion Mack, Irondale, OL, 6-5, 295

College choice: Northern Illinois

He's athletic for his size, delivers a blow at the point of attack and finishes his blocks. Adept at getting to the second level of opposing defenses and leading the running back. Strong enough to move the pile.

Chiddi Obiazor, Eden Prairie, DL, 6-6, 245

College choice: Kansas State

Minnesota's top edge-rushing prospect. Attacks with a difficult-to-stop body lean and exceptional closing speed. Chose Kansas State over offers from five other programs, including Minnesota. Also a force on the basketball court.