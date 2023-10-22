Jarod Epperson scored on an 86-yard run and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass to help Augustana defeat Minnesota State Mankato 28-10 on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Vikings (8-0, 7-0 NSIC), ranked No. 21 in the D2Football.com poll, moved into sole possession of first place in the NSIC. It was the first loss of the season for the No. 4 Mavericks (7-1, 6-1).

Epperson's long run in the final two minutes of the first half helped the Vikings take a 7-3 lead at halftime. His TD reception midway through the third quarter extended the Vikings' lead to 14-3. He finished with 136 rushing yards and 65 receiving yards.

Jeremiah Howard caught a 4-yard touchdown catch with 1:37 left for the Mavericks' only touchdown.

Bemidji State 38, Concordia (St. Paul) 3: Ali Mohamed ran for two touchdowns and Brandon Alt threw two TD passes to pace the host Beavers past the Golden Bears.

Minnesota Duluth 42, Minot State 7: Kyle Walljasper rushed for 113 yards and two TDs and Jaylen McKnight ran for 109 yards and three TDs as the Bulldogs ran past the host Beavers.

MSU Moorhead 34, Southwest Minnesota State 17: Jack Strand threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Dragons against the Mustangs in Marshall, Minn.

Winona State 42, Sioux Falls 35: Cair'ron Hendred rushed for 178 yards and three TDs — on runs of 75, 77 and 11 yards — to lead the Warriors over the host Cougars.

Division III

Gustavus Adolphus 38, St. John's 35: Eric Lyons Jr. intercepted a pass with 1:50 remaining and George Sandven threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns to help the Gusties beat the Johnnies in St. Peter, Minn.

The interception capped a scoreless fourth quarter. Sandven's 49-yard TD pass to Rohee Konde put the Gusties up 38-35 with 2:43 left in the third after they blew a 10-point lead.

Aaron Syverson passed for 270 yards and three TDs for St, John's, ranked No. 7 in Division III.

Augsburg 56, St. Olaf 35: Cade Sheehan threw four TD passes and rushed for three TDs to lead the Auggies past the Oles in Northfield, Minn.

Bethel 49, Hamline 7: George Bolt passed for 271 yards and a TD and ran for three scores as the host Royals beat the Pipers.

Carleton 42, St. Scholastica 21: Jack Curtis threw for 304 yards and four TDs to lead the Knights past the Saints in Northfield, Minn.

Concordia (Moorhead) 49, Macalester 8: Cooper Mattern passed for 261 yards and four TDs and rushed for 162 yards and another score for the host Cobbers.

Martin Luther 13, Crown 3: Micah Koschnitzke kicked two field goals in the fourth quarter to help the Knights outlast the host Polars.

Minnesota-Morris 34, Westminster 13: Blake Johnson rushed for two TDs as the Cougars retained a share of first place in the UMAC by winning in Fulton, Mo.

Northwestern 32, Greenville 12: Caden Cantrell passed for 266 yards and a TD and Ashton Lofton ran for two TDs as the Eagles won in Greenville, Ill.