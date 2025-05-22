Wires

College Football Playoff shifts to straight seeding, meaning 4 highest-ranked conference champions not guaranteed byes

College Football Playoff shifts to straight seeding, meaning 4 highest-ranked conference champions not guaranteed byes.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 7:05PM

IRVING, Texas — College Football Playoff shifts to straight seeding, meaning 4 highest-ranked conference champions not guaranteed byes.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Florida court awards Mexican government massive civil judgment against ex-security chief convicted of taking bribes

Florida court awards Mexican government massive civil judgment against ex-security chief convicted of taking bribes.

Wires

Nuggets say they're promoting interim coach David Adelman to full time after he led team to conference semifinals

Wires

College Football Playoff shifts to straight seeding, meaning 4 highest-ranked conference champions not guaranteed byes