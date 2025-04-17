College football players chasing dollars with portal open and House settlement approval delayed

The opening of the college football transfer portal has created a dash for cash.
The delay in approving the House vs. NCAA antitrust settlement means the rules around compensation are not yet in place, blowing up the market for the amount of money players can receive from their schools' name, image and likeness collectives or from third-party endorsement deals.
More than 400 players have entered the portal since it opened Wednesday, according to tracking by 247Sports. Athletes have until April 25 to enter, and they clearly have leverage until the settlement is approved by U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken in California.
''It's basically a free pass to pay guys as much as you want to pay them right now,'' said Mit Winter, a Missouri sports law attorney who advises agents, collectives and schools. His advice to athletes: ''Get your deal signed now before the House settlement gets approved and make sure the payments are made from a collective before July 1.''
Once the House settlement is approved, any NIL deals with a collective or third party over $600 must be reported to a clearinghouse, where it will be vetted to determine if the pay is commensurate with the service provided by the athlete and that it is in line with the athlete's fair market value. July 1 is the expected date for the settlement to take effect.
Jacob Piasecki and Stefan Aguilera, co-founders of the Austin, Texas-based A&P Sports Agency, have been busy since winter negotiating ''frontloaded'' NIL contracts that will pay all or most of the money to their clients before July 1.
''It's like an 11th hour now,'' Piasecki said. ''We're getting to the point where collectives are going to be highly scrutinized and everything is going to be under a microscope.''
Michael LeRoy, a University of Illinois labor and sports law professor, said it would have been advantageous for the schools if Wilken had given final approval to the settlement in the days between the April 7 settlement hearing and the opening of the portal this week.