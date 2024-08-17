College football begins next weekend with No. 10 Florida State facing Georgia Tech in Ireland

Also worth watching: No. 6 Mississippi travels to No. 13 LSU on Oct. 12, No. 7 Notre Dame hosts No. 10 Florida State on Nov. 9, and No. 11 Missouri is at No. 5 Alabama on Oct. 26. No. 4 Texas visits No. 20 Texas A&M on Nov. 30, and the annual Army-Navy game is Dec. 14 in Landover, Maryland.