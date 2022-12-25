Tap the bookmark to save this article.

If you're someone who raises your fist at a cloud and shouts, "There are too many darn bowl games!'' you might want to stop reading.

If you're someone who furrows your brow at the sight of Memphis vs. Utah State on a Tuesday afternoon between Christmas and New Year's Day, you might want to look elsewhere.

But if you're someone who'll watch every college and NFL game possible, who admits to having a favorite USFL team and who pines for the days when the nine-team Canadian Football League had both the Roughriders and the Rough Riders, this column might be right up your alley.

The glorious gluttony of bowl season started Dec. 16, and 16 games will have been played through Saturday. Now comes the fun part: an eight-day stretch of 25 bowls that will leave just the Jan. 9 College Football Playoff Championship to be played. Here's a look at what's left, what's important and what's fun.

Monday

Quick Lane Bowl, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

New Mexico State (6-6) vs. Bowling Green (6-6)

Jerry Kill worked wonders in his Aggies debut, coaxing six wins out of a remade roster. … Bowling Green? That name rings a bell in Minnesota, but I can't quite recall why. Nope. RJ's bowl rating: ★★★

Tuesday

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Wisconsin (6-6) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5)

Luke Fickell makes his Badgers coaching debut, while the Cowboys will try to rebound from a 1-4 finish. RJ's rating: ★★★

Others

Camelia Bowl, Georgia Southern (6-6) vs. Buffalo (6-6), 11 a.m., ESPN. RJ's rating: ★

First Responder Bowl, Memphis (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 2:15 p.m., ESPN. RJ's rating: ★

Birmingham Bowl, Coastal Carolina (9-3) vs. East Carolina (7-5), 5:45 p.m., ESPN. RJ's rating: ★★

Wednesday

Holiday Bowl, 7 p.m., Ch. 9

No. 15 Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4)

This should draw local interest. Ducks RB Bucky Irving, the former Gopher, vs. Tar Heels standout QB Drake Maye, whom the Gophers will face in Chapel Hill in September. RJ's rating: ★★★★

Others

Military Bowl, Central Florida (9-4) vs. Duke (8-4), 1 p.m., ESPN. RJ's rating: ★★★

Liberty Bowl, Kansas (6-6) vs. Arkansas (6-6), 4:30 p.m., ESPN. RJ's rating: ★★

Texas Bowl, Texas Tech (7-5) vs. Ole Miss (8-4), 8 p.m., ESPN. RJ's rating: ★★★

Thursday

Pinstripe Bowl, 1 p.m., ESPN

Gophers (8-4) vs. Syracuse (7-5)

Gophers RB Mohamed Ibrahim will try to chase down the school's single-season and career rushing records. Enjoy him one last time with the U. RJ's rating: ★★★★

Holiday Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN

No. 20 Texas (8-4) vs. No. 12 Washington (10-2)

QB Michael Penix Jr., the Indiana transfer, leads the nation in passing yards per game (362.8). Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson opted out for the NFL. RJ's rating: ★★★

Others

Cheez-It Bowl, Oklahoma (6-6) vs. No. 13 Florida State (9-3), 4:30 p.m., ESPN. RJ's rating: ★★

Friday

Orange Bowl, No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) vs. No. 7 Clemson (11-2), 7 p.m., ESPN

The Vols will miss QB Hendon Hooker (injury) and WRs Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman (both opt-outs). Clemson's future rests on freshman QB Cade Klubnik. RJ's rating: ★★★

Gator Bowl, No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) vs. No. 19 South Carolina (8-4), 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Can the Fighting Irish stop a Gamecocks offense that lit up Tennessee for 63 points? RJ's rating: ★★★

Others

Duke's Mayo Bowl, Maryland (7-5) vs. No. 23 N.C. State (8-4), 11 a.m., ESPN. RJ's rating: ★★

Sun Bowl, Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. UCLA (8-4), 1 p.m., Ch. 4. RJ's rating: ★★

Arizona Bowl, Ohio (9-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 3:30 p.m., Barstool Sports stream. RJ's rating: ★

Saturday

Fiesta Bowl (national semifinal), 3 p.m., ESPN

No. 3 Texas Christian (12-1) vs. No. 2 Michigan (13-0)

QB Max Duggan took the Horned Frogs on a Cinderella ride to the College Football Playoff. Michigan, blasted by Georgia in last year's semifinals, is on a title mission. RJ's rating: ★★★★★

Peach Bowl (national semifinal), 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 1 Georgia (13-0)

The Buckeyes licked their wounds — mentally and physically — from their loss to Michigan. Will that be enough against the Bulldogs, who allow only 12.8 points per game, second nationally? RJ's rating: ★★★★★

Sugar Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN

No. 5 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (10-3)

The Crimson Tide argued it belonged in the playoff, even with two losses. QB Will Howard has filled in admirably for Adrian Martinez, who could return from a leg injury. RJ's rating: ★★★

Others

Citrus Bowl, Iowa (7-5) vs. Kentucky (7-5), 11 a.m., ABC. RJ's rating: ★★

Monday, Jan. 2

Rose Bowl, 4 p.m., ESPN

Penn State (10-2) vs. Utah (10-3)

The Utes have won back-to-back Pac-12 titles and are averaging 40 points per game, while the Nittany Lions gave up a combined 85 against Ohio State and Michigan. RJ's rating: ★★★★

ReliaQuest Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN2

No. 22 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4)

The Illini will miss star RB Chase Brown, who opted for the NFL. Sadly, the Bulldogs will miss coach Mike Leach. RJ's rating: ★★★

Cotton Bowl, noon, ESPN

No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC

Will Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the Trojans be dialed-in after their playoff hopes were dashed? RJ's rating: ★★★★

Others

Music City Bowl, No. 17 LSU (9-4) vs. Purdue (8-5), noon, ABC. RJ's rating: ★★★