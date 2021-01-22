NO. 15 OHIO STATE AT NO. 10 WISCONSIN

3 p.m. Saturday, CBS

The Buckeyes saw their three-game winning streak end with a last-second home loss against Purdue. But a third road victory isn't out of the question after wins at Illinois and at Rutgers.

NO. 2 BAYLOR AT OKLAHOMA STATE

1 p.m. Saturday, CBS

Cowboys freshman sensation Cade Cunningham could prove he's a favorite for the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft by getting the best of the top defensive team in the country.

TRENDS to watch

Trending up: Walk-ons. Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton surprised walk-on guard Dee Mitchell by awarding him a scholarship during the player's afternoon shift at Walmart. The emotional moment caught on video is a tear-jerker.

Trending down: Big Ten play uninterrupted. Northwestern is the only Big Ten team left that has had no game postponed during conference play because of COVID-19 issues. Nebraska's recent pause caused Illinois, Maryland, Iowa and the Gophers to miss games.

player to watch

Jared Butler, Baylor: The junior guard leads the No. 2 team in the country with 16.7 points and 5.4 assists per game. He typically shares the wealth with his backcourt mates, but Butler had 30 points on seven three-­pointers in Monday's 77-69 victory over No. 9 Kansas.