The state’s and nation’s most highly coveted prep big man, Minnehaha Academy 7-foot senior center Chet Holmgren, will remain a hot commodity on the boys’ basketball circuit when the NCAA early signing period gets underway Wednesday.

The versatile and athletic Holmgren narrowed his college possibilities to seven — Minnesota, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State — back in June. He remains undecided about his future destination.

“I fit in well at all the places I selected,” Holmgren said at the time. “They all have great coaching staffs, I see them becoming a big part of my family, and they will push me to get better.”

The early signing period for basketball national letters of intent lasts one week. The regular signing period goes from April 14 to May 19.

The signing period for all other sports, with the lone exception being football, extends from Wednesday through August 1, 2021.

Holmgren and classmate Hercy Miller, a 6-3 guard, are the top two seniors in the metro area and both are still undecided. Holmgren averaged 14.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.9 blocked shots per game last season.

Minneapolis North 6-3 guard Andre Gray, considered the third-best senior, also lands in the same undecided category.

Among girls’ players, all the top seniors in the state are expected to sign Wednesday. Two of them — 5-6 guard Katie Borowicz of Roseau and 5-11 guard Maggie Czinano of Watertown-Mayer — are signing with Minnesota.

Others expected to sign are St. Louis Park 6-2 wing Kendall Coley (Nebraska), Farmington 6-5 center Sophie Hart (North Carolina State), Duluth Marshall 5-11 guard Gianna Kneepkens (Utah) and Wayzata 6-2 forward Jenna Johnson (Utah), Park Center 5-10 guard Adalia McKenzie (Illinois) and Roseville 6-3 forward Tamia Ugass (LSU).