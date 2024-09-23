Coliseum employees who became familiar faces brace for what's next as A's move to Sacramento

''You come here and you see the same people and it's like family,'' said Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who made his major league debut for the Mariners at the Coliseum on April 3, 1989, and recorded his first career hit here. ''They watched me grow up, they watched my kids grow up, so it's hard. Next year, there's going to be all new faces and it's not going to be the same. And it's not going to be the same for the people of Oakland.''