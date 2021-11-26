PARADISE, Nev. — Mate Colina scored 23 points as Hawaii beat Illinois-Chicago 88-80 in the Las Vegas Classic on Thursday.
Colina hit 9 of 12 shots.
Kamaka Hepa had 19 points for Hawaii (3-1). Jerome Desrosiers added 16 points and Junior Madut had 10 points.
Damaria Franklin had 22 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Flames (2-3). Kevin Johnson added 20 points and seven assists. Jalen Warren had 14 points.
