Colin Bracewell takes his songs from U basements to the Varsity Theater

The University of Minnesota graduate is looking forward to the freedom offered by performing onstage.

By Spencer White

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
April 25, 2025 at 4:00PM
Colin Bracewell, here at RiverRock Studios in Minneapolis, prepares for his May 1 Varsity Theater show. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After recently returning from a songwriting stint in California, local musician Colin Bracewell, 24, is gearing up for a Varsity Theater show May 1 and an album that will come out, well, eventually.

On any given day, you can find Bracewell at RiverRock Studios in northeast Minneapolis. Whether recording songs with his band or working by himself, Bracewell said he spends about 10 hours a week recording and two to three hours a day songwriting.

Many of the songs he is recording now he wrote 18 to 24 months ago. Bracewell said he and his band are trying to record the music live to maintain an organic ebb and flow to the music, which means they just have to work to get the best take they can and live with it.

“Hopefully, by the time the fall comes, I’ll have an album done and ready to release,” he said. “And then, depending on how the situation goes, I’ll put it out either winter or next spring.

Bracewell studied opera at the University of Minnesota, getting a bachelor’s degree in May 2024. While at the U, he recorded music out of his dorm in Middlebrook Hall. His first song, “Slopes,” has more than 150,000 listens on Spotify. He also recorded tons of songs on campus with his friend Stan Juzwiak, just for their own amusement.

“We would go back and forth from there and Ferguson Hall, there’s like, a hidden studio that no one really knows about,” Bracewell said. “We probably wrote like, I think it was over a semester, but we wrote like, 40 or 50 songs, just like, off the dome.”

While at the U, Bracewell was in an a cappella group, was a DJ for Radio K and performed in opera and theater productions. He credited Radio K with introducing him to the U’s music scene and, in turn, the larger Minneapolis scene.

He also got some help from the DIY scene in Iowa. After playing some house shows in Ames, he was introduced to the people of KURE 88.5, an alternative station in the area. Because of that connection, they booked him to play KURE Fest 2025 in February.

Bracewell credits the DIY atmosphere of the local music scene with a lot of his early success, but he is excited for the transition from house shows to stages like the Varsity Theater. He said the house shows are great for energy, but an actual stage means more room for ballads and crafting a full performance.

“When you’re playing at a house show, you’re there to like cater to the crowd and be as energetic as possible,” Bracewell said. “It’s kind of like a bar gig except people have more respect.”

Bracewell has put a lot of energy into social media, putting out Instagram Reels of him playing music on an acoustic guitar or just hanging around Minneapolis with music and captions meant to draw people into his indie pop aesthetic.

“I think the whole reason for content is to gain new fans or reach more people, new people,” Bracewell said. “But I have so much more pleasure in creating content that’s more connecting with my already set fan base.”

Outside of cover songs and theater groups, Bracewell didn’t start performing until he got to college. He described his transition as an artist like a pendulum swinging from one thing to another.

Born in Windsor, Ontario, Colin’s pendulum started when he was living in Fresno, Calif., and got his first paycheck from a performance with the Good Company Players theater company when he was 7 or 8. He moved to Minnesota with his family at 13. After a year at Stillwater Middle School, he enrolled at St. Croix Preparatory Academy for high school.

His transition to stages like the Varsity or his performance at First Ave last year is another swing.

“It just gives you freedom to just kind of like breathe and actually create, and not only to create music, but also to create an actual performance, too,” Bracewell said. “You have lights, you have visuals, you can actually create a set.”

Whether fiddling with soundboards, strumming his guitar while chatting with his producer, Eric Blomquist, or drinking tea with Margie, the studio dog, Bracewell is taking his time in the studio to put together a project that will take him to the next level.

“If a song can stand by itself with a guitar, a keyboard and my vocals, it’s a keeper,” he said.

School’s Out Forever

Who: Colin Bracewell, Chutes, SoulFlower and anni xo.

When: Thu., 7 p.m.

Where: Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls.

Cost: $26.35.

Info: varsitytheater.com or colinbracewell.com.

Spencer White

Intern

Spencer White is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

