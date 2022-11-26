LAIE, Hawaii — Noel Coleman scored 20 points as Hawaii beat Sacramento State 74-61 on Friday night.
Coleman was 8-of-13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Rainbow Warriors (4-1). Bernardo da Silva added 16 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Samuta Avea finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.
Cameron Wilbon led the Hornets (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Callum McRae added 11 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento State. Hunter Marks also had nine points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
