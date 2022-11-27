LAIE, Hawaii — Noel Coleman scored 21 points and Hawaii held off Texas State 72-65 in the North Shore Classic on Saturday night.
Coleman sank 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and made 7 of 9 foul shots for the Rainbow Warriors (5-1). Bernardo Da Silva pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds. Harry Rouhliadeff had 11 points off the bench and Jovon McClanahan scored 10.
Mason Harrell topped the Bobcats (4-3) with 23 points. Brandon Davis finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
__
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
After latest milestone, Ronaldo eyes World Cup glory
Another game, another personal milestone. For all the turmoil that has surrounded Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of what is likely to be his final World Cup, the Portugal great continues make his mark.
Sports
BYU rolls past Stanford 35-26 in regular-season finale
Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead BYU to a 35-26 victory over Stanford on Saturday night, and Cardinal coach David Shaw announced his resignation after the game.
Sports
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday.
Sports
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9
Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9.
Sports
Argentina riding emotional rollercoaster at World Cup
As Lionel Messi struggled to hold back his tears, Pablo Aimar let them flow on the bench.