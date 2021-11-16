ATLANTA — Dallan Coleman came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 19 points to spark Georgia Tech to a 75-66 win over Lamar on Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets never trailed, but the Cardinals cut a 17-point halftime deficit to trail by just four, 58-54, on a pair of Jordyn Adams free throws with 6:05 left.

Georgia Tech (2-1) shot 12 of 25 as a team from 3-point range and was 28 of 62 from the field. The Yellow Jackets dominated the boards, out-rebounding Lamar 42-32. Jordan Usher scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Adams paced Lamar with 17 points and Kasen Harrison added 10 points. The Cardinals shot 23 of 57 from the field, including 5 of 19 from distance.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25