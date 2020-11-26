JAMAICA, N.Y. — Vince Cole posted 19 points as St. John's defeated La Salle 82-65 on Thursday.
Marcellus Earlington added 14 points, Greg Williams Jr. had 13 points and Dylan Addae-Wusu 10 for St. John's (2-0).
Ayinde Hikim had 14 points for the Explorers (0-1). Christian Ray added 12 points and Sherif Kenney had 10 points.
