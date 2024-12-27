Cole Hutson has 5 assists, defending champion US routs Germany 10-4 in world junior hockey opener

Colleges

December 27, 2024 at 3:08AM
United States defenseman Cole Hutson (24) moves the puck up the ice as Germany defenseman Lua Niehaus (17) moves in the defend during third period Thursday in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick)

OTTAWA, Ontario — Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson had five assists to help the United States open its world junior hockey title defense with a 10-4 victory over Germany on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Boston College's James Hagens had two goals and two assists, and fellow BC forward Gabe Perreault and Minnesota's Brodie Ziemer also scored twice in the Group A game. BU's Brandon Svoboda and Cole Eiserman, Providence's Trevor Connelly and the Erie Otters' Carey Terrance added goals, and Michigan State's Trey Augustine made 18 saves.

''I thought overall we did a lot of good things and we'll continue to grow and build,'' said U.S. coach David Carle of Denver. ''It was good to get a win under our belt and we'll turn our focus now to playing Latvia on Saturday.''

Julius Sumpf, David Lewandowski, Lenny Boos and Timo Ruckdaschel scored for Germany, and Nico Pertuch stopped 46 shots. Germany will face Finland on Friday.

Also in Group A, Carter George made 31 saves in Canada's 4-0 victory over Finland. Gavin McKenna, Easton Cowan, Luca Pinelli and Matthew Schaefer scored.

In Group B at TD Place, Sweden beat Slovakia 5-2, and Czechia topped Switzerland 5-1. Defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka had a natural hat trick and added an assist for Sweden.

