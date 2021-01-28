CHICAGO — Vince Cole had 18 points as St. John's beat DePaul 81-68 on Wednesday night. Julian
Champagnie added 16 points, Isaih Moore scored 15 and Posh Alexander had 15 for the Red Storm (10-7, 4-6 Big East). Alexander also had six rebounds.
Charlie Moore had 21 points for the Blue Demons (3-6, 1-6). Pauly Paulicap added 16 points and 16 rebounds. Javon Freeman-Liberty had 16 points.
