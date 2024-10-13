Cole Caufield scores twice and Canadiens beat Senators 4-1

MONTREAL — Emil Heineman and Cole Caufield scored first-period goals and the Montreal Canadiens went on to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Saturday night.
Emil Heineman and Cole Caufield scored first-period goals and the Montreal Canadiens went on to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Saturday night.
By The Associated Press
After Alex Newhook boosted the Canadiens' lead to 3-0 early in the third period, Tim Stutzle ended Sam Montembeault's bid for a second consecutive shutout. Montembeault, who made 48 saves in a season-opening win over Toronto, made 24 saves against Ottawa.
Caufield completed the scoring with his second goal of the game and fourth of the season in the third period.
Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson was awarded a penalty shot when he was upended by Jake Sanderson on a rush to the net during a third-period power play. Linus Ullmark, who finished the game with 22 saves, got a piece of the shot which hit the post and went wide.
Takeaways
The Canadiens won the battle of special teams. Heineman scored a power-play goal with one second remaining in the advantage as Montreal went 1 for 4 with the extra man. Ottawa failed to score on four power plays and was held to three shots on goal.
Key moment
After facing only four shots in the first period, Montembeault was under pressure in the second period when the Senators outshot the Canadiens 12-3.
Key stat
The Canadiens have had one of the worst power plays in the NHL over the past three seasons and the outlook for this season wasn't bright after the team went 0 for 30 in the preseason. But Heineman scored his first NHL goal on a power play in the first period to give Montreal a power-play goal in each of its first three regular-season games.
Up next
Senators: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Canadiens: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.
