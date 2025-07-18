Coldplay's jumbotron captures — what exactly? The internet has its theories

LONDON — It started out as a routine bit of fun at a Coldplay concert: Lead singer Chris Martin asked the cameras to scan the crowd for his ''Jumbotron Song,'' when he sings a few lines about the people the camera lands on.
At a concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday, a man wearing a birthday sash was up first. Two people in banana costumes were highlighted.
But in between, something else ensued. For several seconds, a couple was shown on the big screen. They were cuddling and smiling, his arms wrapped around her, as she leaned back into him. When they saw themselves on the big screen, her jaw dropped, her hands flew to her face and she spun away from the camera. He ducked out of the frame, as did she.
''Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy,'' Martin joked.
But it didn't end there. The video went viral, and the internet got to work.
Internet sleuths think they know who the people are
The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the couple's identity.
But internet sleuths allege he is the chief executive officer of a U.S.-based company, while she is the chief people officer — in other words, the head of human resources.