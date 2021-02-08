Frigid weather won't keep the youngest learners out of Minneapolis classrooms on Monday.

Minneapolis Public Schools announced Sunday that pre-K and kindergarten students will return for in-classroom learning as planned. Students haven't been in classrooms since last spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them into distance learning.

The district said in an e-mail that temperatures are not expected to dip below its threshold for suspending in-person schooling.

The school system is advising parents to take extra precautions and bundle up their children as they wait for school buses. The school system's main concern is for children waiting for school buses on their "first" day of school. It noted that individuals can be outside for more than 30 minutes without frostbite on exposed skin at minus 10 degrees. The district also asks that parents accompany their children at the bus stops.

The school system's "Here Comes The Bus" app can be downloaded and used to keep track of where buses are.

Parents are also reminded that they can use online learning options until they feel the weather is safer to send kids to school.

Families who choose to keep their children home due to the weather will still have to follow their school's attendance rules and reporting.

Minneapolis first- and second-graders will return later in the week. The oldest elementary students will return on Feb. 22, eventually bringing the total number of students in class to about 8,000. About 40% of the district's elementary students have opted to continue with distance learning.

Patrick Kennedy • 651-673-7926