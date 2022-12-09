BOZEMAN, Mont. — St. Thomas shot a season-low 27.6% from the field and lost to Montana State 82-65 on Thursday night.
Freshman guard Andrew Rohde led the Tommies (7-4) with 22 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while senior forward Brooks Allen contributed 16 points.
Montana State (5-5) held a 34-14 advantage in points in the paint. The Bobcats led by as much as 21 points in the second half.
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss
A season of painful defeats for the Las Vegas Raiders just got worse.
Sports
Ronaldo, Portugal looks to end Morocco's World Cup run
These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sports
From serving pizzas, Fofana now delivering World Cup crosses
Youssouf Fofana has gone from serving pizzas to delivering crosses in the World Cup.
Sports
AP source: Nimmo staying with Mets on $162M, 8-year deal
Center fielder Brandon Nimmo is staying with the free-spending New York Mets, agreeing to a $162 million, eight-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Sports
St. Thomas visits Idaho State after Rodriguez's 21-point outing
Saint Thomas Tommies (7-3) at Idaho State Bengals (3-7)