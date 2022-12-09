Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BOZEMAN, Mont. — St. Thomas shot a season-low 27.6% from the field and lost to Montana State 82-65 on Thursday night.

Freshman guard Andrew Rohde led the Tommies (7-4) with 22 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while senior forward Brooks Allen contributed 16 points.

Montana State (5-5) held a 34-14 advantage in points in the paint. The Bobcats led by as much as 21 points in the second half.