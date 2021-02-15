Something about playing Maryland brought out the worst in the Gophers offense this season.

Richard Pitino said they lost all of their confidence offensively the last time playing the Terrapins being held to a season-low 49 points in the Gophers' only home loss Jan. 23.

Even coming off back-to-back wins, the Gophers resembled the same team that made scoring seem like a painful process in Sunday's 72-59 loss against Maryland at the XFINITY Center.

The Gophers (13-8, 6-8 in the Big Ten), who were hampered by injuries in their starting frontcourt, shot just 32% and couldn't overcome a 19-point deficit in the second half, dropping to 0-7 on the road this season.

"Our percentages are relatively low," said freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr., who led the Gophers with 14 points. "But we always preach just shooting with confidence. With Liam [Robbins] not fully ready to go that hurts us not having that interior presence."

Minnesota's leading scorer Marcus Carr, who had 25 points in the U's 63-49 loss last month vs. the Terrapins, was held to just nine points on 4-for-15 shooting in the rematch Sunday night.

BOXSCORE: Maryland 72, Gophers 59

The 7-foot Robbins was limited to two points in 18 minutes battling a sore ankle and foul trouble. Senior forward Brandon Johnson, who has a lingering finger injury, couldn't fill the void in the frontcourt with just five points in 24 minutes.

"He was really hobbled with a sprained ankle," Pitino said of Robbins. "He tried to fight through it, but you could tell he was just really hurting."

Robbins, who hurt his ankle in the second half vs. Purdue, picked up his second foul just under five minutes into Sunday's game. The U's offense and defense then took a nose-dive.

Maryland jumped out to a 29-10 lead getting balanced scoring from three-point range and attacking the basket without Robbins protecting the paint. The Gophers made just 3-of-18 shots to open the game. But the Terps shot 58.6% in the first half to lead 44-28 at halftime.

"We just have to take more pride in the defensive end," Mashburn said. "I think that's what our main issue was."

But Carr and Gabe Kalscheur had trouble getting open driving lanes and outside looks vs. Maryland's bigger guards – all 6-5 or taller.

No Robbins meant the Gophers had to rely more on their three-point shooting that made just 29.4%, last in the Big Ten and 316th nationally. They shot 8-for-28 from long distance Sunday.

Still, Mashburn and sophomores Isaiah Ihnen (12 points) and Tre' Williams (10 points) drilled three straight three-pointers during an 11-0 Minnesota run that cut it to 65-59 on Ihnen's three with 3:14 to play in the second half.

The Terrapins were in danger until Aaron Wiggins, who had 17 points, answered with a three to end Minnesota's late comeback attempt.

An abysmal 24% shooting in the second half cost the Gophers against Maryland last month in their only home loss this season.

Pitino was encouraged by the fight of his younger players and more stops in the second half Sunday. But the Gophers didn't have enough offensive firepower in the end with Carr and Robbins combining for just 11 points.

Turning the corner in Big Ten play seemed within reach after Minnesota's second straight home win Thursday against No. 24 Purdue. But the road woes continue for Pitino's squad, losers of nine consecutive games away from home going back to last year.

The U's last winless road record for an entire season was 0-9 under Pitino in 2015-16. The Gophers have only three road games left, starting Wednesday at Indiana. But the Nebraska road game lost during a COVID pause hasn't been rescheduled yet.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.