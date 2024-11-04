Weather

Cold and raw on Tuesday; dry on Wednesday

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2024 at 10:02PM

Election Day 2024 is here, and right on schedule our weather will turn foul. Pollsters got that wrong, by the way. A ripple of low pressure will squeeze out a cold rain with highs stuck in the low to mid 40s.

Unpleasant, and a far cry from Election Day 2020, when the metro high was a balmy 75 degrees.

According to the Minnesota DNR, the last time accumulating snow fell on a presidential election was 2000, with 1.2″ slush at MSP. Election Day 1932 was brisk with a wake-up temperature of 9 degrees. (I suspect the weather is slightly easier to predict than election results. Pollsters leave me leery.)

A cold rain Tuesday gives way to a dry Wednesday, with some sunshine leaking through the clouds the latter half of this week. Mostly 50s into the weekend, but long-range weather models show a colder front arriving next week with highs drooping into the 40s.

With much of Minnesota stuck in drought, I’m happy to see some .5 to 1″ rainfall amounts predicted for Tuesday. Ten degrees colder, and that would have been 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

