Colby Thorndyke drives in 6, sparks late-inning barrage in Coastal Carolina's 18-7 win over ECU

Coastal Carolina trailed 5-4 heading to the seventh inning, then Sebastian Alexander belted a lead-off home run to tie it. The Chanticleers loaded the bases on a single, an error and a hit batter, setting the stage for Thorndyke. He belted the first pitch over the right-field fence for a 9-5 lead. Two outs later, Caden Bodine's two-run double capped the six-run inning and Coastal Carolina led 10-5.