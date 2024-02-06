NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Coherent Corp. (COHR), up $8.03 to $57.45.

The Laser and optics manufacturer beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

BP Plc. (BP), up $2.18 to $36.42.

The oil and natural gas giant beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts and increased its stock buyback.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), up $11 to $234.25.

The music-streaming service added more subscribers than analysts expected during the fourth quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), up $4.15 to $20.87.

The data-mining and management software company gave investors an encouraging sales forecast for the year.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), down $12.36 to $75.97.

The packaging company gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.

FMC Corp. (FMC), down $6.26 to $54.16.

The chemical producer's earnings forecast for the year fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD), down $3.78 to $179.97.

The building materials company reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), down $10.26 to $145.27.

The maker of Dippin' Dots and Icee frozen drinks' earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.