Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s onetime lawyer and fixer, released the foreword of his upcoming jailhouse tell-all Thursday, posting to his website an introduction in which he promised stories involving the president and everything from “golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union.”

In the foreword to his memoir, “Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald Trump,” Cohen claims that he had unique access to Trump, a man with “no true friends,” who trusted Cohen so much that his cellphone contacts were synced with his own.

“I bore witness to the real man, in strip clubs, shady business meetings, and in the unguarded moments when he revealed who he really was: a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man,” Cohen writes, claiming he has gained from those experiences a singular understanding of Trump.

Cohen doesn’t explain more about his experience with Trump in Las Vegas, but the book will most likely revive questions about the veracity of an infamous claim in a dossier compiled by Christopher Steele, a former British spy, about Trump’s ties to Russia.

On Twitter, Cohen said he had “waited a long time to share my truth” as he posted a link to order a signed or an unsigned copy. In the foreword, he promises that “this is a book the president of the United States does not want you to read.”

Indeed, the government tried to stop the publication of Cohen’s book, according to a federal judge. Much of it was written on yellow legal pads by hand from Otisville Federal Prison in New York.