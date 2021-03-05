A large analysis looked at hundreds of factors that may influence the risk of heart failure, and found one dietary factor in particular that was associated with a lower risk: drinking coffee.

Heart failure, sometimes called congestive heart failure, occurs when the heart muscle can no longer pump blood efficiently. The analysis included decadeslong data of 21,361 participants, and used a method called machine learning to find patterns in large amounts of data.

"Usually, researchers pick things they suspect would be risk factors for heart failure — smoking, for example — and then look at smokers versus nonsmokers," said the senior author, Dr. David P. Kao, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Colorado. "But machine learning identifies variables that are predictive of either increased or decreased risk but that you haven't necessarily thought of."

Kao and his colleagues found 204 variables that are associated with the risk for heart failure. Then they looked at the 41 strongest factors, including smoking, marital status, body mass index, cholesterol, blood pressure and the consumption of various foods. The analysis is in Circulation: Heart Failure.

In all three studies, coffee drinking was associated more strongly than any other dietary factor with a decreased long-term risk for heart failure. Drinking a cup a day or less had no effect, but two cups a day conferred a 31% reduced risk, and three cups reduced risk by 29%. There were not enough subjects who drank more than three cups daily to know whether more coffee would decrease the risk further.

Caffeine may be an important factor, the authors suggested, but the mechanism for the effect is not known.