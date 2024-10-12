They don’t make country music stars like they used to anymore.
Review: Cody Johnson shows St. Paul crowd why he’s the next big throwback thing in country music
Despite being overly talkative, the Texan - and opener Sammy Kershaw - won the votes of the sell-out crowd.
Oh, stop your whining, you old-timers. Stop complaining about all the balladeers singing reconstituted ‘70s pop or ballcap-wearing, bro-country dudes playing arena rock with hip-hop cadence and Southern accents disguised as today’s country.
Old-timers yearn for the good ol’ days of three chords and the truth. Give ‘em an acoustic guitar, a fiddle and a cowboy hat. Give ‘em George Strait. Or, if they’re paying attention, Cody Johnson.
On Friday night at sold-out Xcel Energy Center, Johnson proved that he’s the next big throwback thing in country. His performance showcased the kineticism of Kenny Chesney, the earnestness of Garth Brooks, the warmth of Alan Jackson and the God-fearing, pro-troops patriotic stance of just about every male singer under the country banner.
CoJo Nation — all 15,000 of them, who looked to be under 40 — responded vociferously whether to Johnson hits like “‘Til You Can’t” and “The Painter,” covers like “Travelin’ Soldier” and “Long Haired Country Boy,” and the stand-and-be-proud “God Bless America.” It was a convincing, no-frills performance even though Johnson turned into a bit of a windbag that made a nearly two-hour performance seem even longer.
If CoJo sounds like a Strait clone down to the Resistol cowboy hat, starched button-down shirt and creased blue jeans singing traditional-sounding country songs about rodeos, wives and hard work, well, he is George Strait with a beard amped on Red Bull for a new generation.
Like Strait, Johnson, 37, became a big star in his native Texas before achieving national — and Nashville — recognition. A former bull rider and prison supervisor, Johnson released six albums on his own CoJo label before Warner Music Nashville offered him a deal in 2018 without asking him having to change his image or sound. He’s rewarded Warner with two No. 1 singles, three big-selling albums and five nominations for next month’s CMA Awards.
Friday’s concert featured material from throughout Johnson’s career but drew heavily from last year’s “Leather.” Dedicated to two friends who died of cancer this year, the title track was a testament to the toughness of cowboys. “The Painter” was an ode to Johnson’s wife, Brandi, who took chances (and two jobs) because she bought into his crazy dreams. The sentimental “Dirt Cheap” was about a man refusing to sell his family land, filled with a lifetime of memories, to redevelopers.
But the “Leather” fare wasn’t all ballads. The Southern rocker “People in the Back” had a double meaning, saluting unsung heroes as well as concertgoers in the cheap seats. “Double Down” was a guitar-spiked drinking song about missing her to which the year’s most cowboy hat-wearingest crowd shifted into full party mode.
A couple of older CoJo tunes stood out, namely “‘Til I Can’t,” Johnson’s Grammy-winning anthem about dreaming, and “Dear Rodeo,” one of the few tunes in the set in which he had a hand in writing.
Backed by the six-man CoJo Band, Johnson threw in an audible with a taste of Jelly Roll’s “Son of a Sinner” and a version of “Travelin’ Soldier,” which he called a “Dixie Chicks” song, though the Texas trio is now known as the Chicks.
The Chicks’ number fit in with Johnson’s patriotic messaging between songs, as he offered a salute to first responders, police, firefighters and military in the audience. In his mini-sermons, he talked about the struggles in his career (whether illness or industry hurdles), his belief in Jesus and the need for unity in the United States, especially as the elections near. He urged everyone to vote.
Opening the concert were Georgia newcomer Drew Parker, who demonstrated an appealing voice with an aggressive delivery on forgettable material, and ‘90s country star Sammy Kershaw, who twice ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor of his native Louisiana but had better luck Friday singing hits like “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer,” as well as George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” He certainly would have received the votes of the delighted Xcel Energy Center crowd.
