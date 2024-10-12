Review: Cody Johnson shows St. Paul crowd why he’s the next big throwback thing in country music

Friday’s concert featured material from throughout Johnson’s career but drew heavily from last year’s “Leather.” Dedicated to two friends who died of cancer this year, the title track was a testament to the toughness of cowboys. “The Painter” was an ode to Johnson’s wife, Brandi, who took chances (and two jobs) because she bought into his crazy dreams. The sentimental “Dirt Cheap” was about a man refusing to sell his family land, filled with a lifetime of memories, to redevelopers.