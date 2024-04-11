ARLINGTON, Texas — Cody Bradford struck out seven in another strong start, Adolis García had a two-run single among three hits and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 6-2 on Wednesday night, stopping a three-game losing streak.

Shea Langeliers struck out twice and grounded out against Bradford, his old college batterymate 100 miles south of the home of the Rangers at Baylor, and finished 0 for 4 a night after becoming the first A's starting catcher in 99 years with a three-homer game.

Bradford attended high school not far from Globe Life Field, as did Langeliers, who extended his arms after getting called out on strikes in the third and had a conversation with umpire Ramon De Jesus as Texas catcher Jonah Heim walked away.

''We had a good game plan for Shea today, wanted to mix things up,'' Bradford said. ''Got a little help from Jonah's framing abilities on a couple of at-bats there.''

Heim had a tiebreaking two-run single for Texas in the first inning as Oakland's three-game winning streak ended. Tyler Nevin's first-inning single had given the A's a 1-0 lead.

Bradford (3-0) allowed only an unearned run along with five hits in 6 2/3 innings, including Darell Hernaiz's first in the big leagues on a single in the seventh. Zack Gelof homered leading off the eighth against Texas reliever Yerry Rodríguez.

Bradford lowered his ERA to 1.40 with wins in all three starts for the World Series champs. The 26-year-old in his second big league season is just the third pitcher in franchise history to go 3-0 with an ERA of 1.40 or less in his first three starts of a season.

Ross Stripling (0-3) allowed 11 hits and six runs in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts. The right-hander has lost a career-worst eight consecutive decisions after going 0-5 with San Francisco last year. Stripling's most recent victory was in his final start of 2022 for Toronto.

''He had two innings where a couple of hits fell in and hurt him,'' Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. ''I think that's just the story tonight.''

Bruce Bochy, a four-time World Series winner after leading Texas to its first title last year, became the 10th manager with at least 2,100 career victories. Bochy's regular-season record is 2,100-2,106.

A's: OF Brent Rooker missed a second game with abdominal soreness since leaving Sunday's victory at Detroit. Kotsay said the club was considering whether Rooker would need a stint on the injured list.

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer appears ahead of schedule in his recovery from back surgery. The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw a bullpen session Tuesday and was planning to throw live batting practice next week. ... RHP Michael Lorenzen allowed six hits, five walks and five runs in 4 2/3 innings for Triple-A Round Rock in what could have been his final rehab start. He threw 89 pitches. The Rangers signed the free agent late in spring training and gave him extra time to get ready by starting the season with him on the IL, officially with a neck strain.

Oakland LHP JP Sears (0-1, 8.68) is set to face RHP Jon Gray (0-0, 6.14) in the series finale. Sears has lost four consecutive decisions going back to last season, matching the longest skid of his career. Since joining Texas in 2022, Gray is 2-0 with a 3.41 ERA in five starts against the A's.

