CHICAGO — Cody Bellinger homered twice and Justin Steele pitched six effective innings, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Saturday.

Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki each hit a sacrifice fly for Chicago (63-59), which had dropped three of four. The Cubs are fighting for playoff positioning in the crowded NL standings.

Bellinger, who signed a $17.5 million, one-year contract in December, hit a two-run shot in the first and a solo drive in the third. He has 20 homers on the season for his highest total since he swatted 47 for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019 on his way to the NL MVP award.

The 28-year-old Bellinger went 2 for 3 with four RBIs. He is batting .326 with 63 RBIs and 17 steals in 91 games.

''It's just must-watch television at this point,'' Steele said of Bellinger's offensive production. ''Any time he comes up, whatever the situation, he's must watch. He's always putting together great at-bats and is a great presence in the clubhouse.

''He's the heartbeat right now.''

It was Bellinger's 17th career multihomer game. He credited having a simple approach at the plate for his recent offensive tear.

''I think it's just understanding myself and being able to control what I want to do inside the box,'' Bellinger said. ''It's all correlated. When I get off, I try to get right back on track and just trust my swing and my ability.''

Steele (14-3) allowed two runs and six hits. He struck out seven and walked none while improving to 5-0 in his last six starts.

''He's been so good for us and given us six (innings) consistently,'' Cubs manager David Ross said. ''He's one of our best pitchers. You got to put trust in him, ride him and give him the ball. When in doubt, he's been really good.''

Adbert Alzolay worked the ninth for his 17th save in 18 chances.

Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits for Kansas City (40-85), and Salvador Perez went 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Brady Singer (8-9) was charged with six runs — four earned — and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

''A couple different pitches could have changed a lot of things,'' Singer said. ''Obviously, I wish I would have done that but that's the way the game goes sometimes.''

Witt singled home Drew Waters in the seventh, and Kyle Isbel added an RBI double in the eighth. But the Royals' rally fizzled from there.

Chicago improved to 20-9 in its last 29 games.

TRANSACTION

The Cubs designated veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart for assignment. The 32-year-old Barnhart, who signed a $6.5 million, two-year contract in December, hit .202 in 47 games with Chicago.

Infielder Miles Mastrobuoni was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: INF Maikel Garcia got the day off. Manager Matt Quatraro said Garcia is dealing with upper-body soreness on his left side and remains day to day.

Cubs: RHP Nick Burdi (appendectomy) threw 26 pitches in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

UP NEXT

RHP Jordan Lyles (3-13, 6.30 ERA) takes the mound for the Royals on Sunday. RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.00 ERA) starts for the Cubs.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB