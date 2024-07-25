Minneapolis-based Code42, a software security business started in 2001 and considered one of the bigger success stories of the Twin Cities' tech scene, has been acquired.

Mimecast, a Massachusetts-based cyber-protection business, said the transaction will enhance its insider threat detection and response services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, the two companies entered a technology partnership that combined Code42′s Incydr software and Mimecast's security products to better protect organizations from data leaks and theft.

"Employee collaboration is at the heart of successful organizations today," said Code42 CEO Joe Payne in a statement. "Protecting organizations from data exfiltration requires enhanced visibility into risky user activities across email, collaboration platforms, web, cloud and more. By joining forces with Mimecast, we can help customers quickly detect and respond to threats across their expansive digital environments."

Code42, which has raised over $135 million from private investors, at one point had around 600 workers. Payne told the Star Tribune in 2021 that the company had shrunk to about 500 employees. In an interview with investor and podcaster Nathan Latka last year, Payne said Code42 had annual revenue of $120 million in 2022, about 220 employees and over 800 clients.

Mimecast employs more than 2,000 people worldwide and serves more than 40,000 customers. In 2021, Mimecast went private in a deal with Permira valued at $5.8 billion.

"Unlike fragmented point solutions, Mimecast provides a connected approach that is engineered to offer complete visibility and strategic insight across customers' ecosystems, enabling intervention that helps them prevent costly incidents caused by insider risk and data exfiltration. Integrating leading solutions like Code42 broadens and deepens our proven security and human risk management capabilities," Mimecast CEO Marc van Zadelhoff said in a statement.