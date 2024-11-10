Coco Gauff's WTA Finals title ends her season with a $4.8 million check and a big turnaround

''The key is when you reach a low, the only way you can go is up,'' Gauff explained. ''So at that point, I just said, ‘Well, I have to get better at some things, and just try to do that.' Being a tennis player, you can't miss a bunch of tournaments just to practice — I mean, you can, but I didn't want to do that; I didn't want to take that route — so I just decided to be willing to accept the losses and wins while working on things.''