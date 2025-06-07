Wires

Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 to win her first French Open title

Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 to win her first French Open title.

The Associated Press
June 7, 2025 at 4:08PM

PARIS — Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 to win her first French Open title.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 to win her first French Open title

Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 to win her first French Open title.

Wires

Israel says it has retrieved the body of a Thai hostage kidnapped into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023

Wires

Russian drones and missiles target Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, killing 3 people and injuring 21, officials say