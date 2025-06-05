PARIS — Coco Gauff beats Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 at the French Open to set up a 1 vs. 2 final against Aryna Sabalenka.
Coco Gauff beats Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 at the French Open to set up a 1 vs. 2 final against Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff beats Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 at the French Open to set up a 1 vs. 2 final against Aryna Sabalenka.
The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 5:06PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Immigration judge grants bond to Massachusetts teen who was arrested on his way to volleyball practice
Immigration judge grants bond to Massachusetts teen who was arrested on his way to volleyball practice.