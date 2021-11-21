ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Cochran had 22 points as Ball State edged past UMass 89-86 on Sunday at the Jersey MIke's Classic.
Luke Bumbalough had 14 points for Ball State (2-3). Jalen Windham added 13 points. Mickey Pearson Jr. had 12 points.
Trent Buttrick had 19 points for the Minutemen (3-3). C.J. Kelly added 19 points. T.J. Weeks Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds.
