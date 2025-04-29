Wires

Coca-Cola tops expectations for first quarter and sticks to 2025 financial guidance, seeing 'manageable' tariff impact

Coca-Cola tops expectations for first quarter and sticks to 2025 financial guidance, seeing 'manageable' tariff impact.

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 11:12AM

ATLANTA — Coca-Cola tops expectations for first quarter and sticks to 2025 financial guidance, seeing 'manageable' tariff impact.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Authorities say they believe crash through Illinois after-school building that killed 3 kids and 1 teen wasn't targeted

Authorities say they believe crash through Illinois after-school building that killed 3 kids and 1 teen wasn't targeted.

Wires

Coca-Cola tops expectations for first quarter and sticks to 2025 financial guidance, seeing 'manageable' tariff impact

Wires

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will lose his own seat in election, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projects