Coastal Carolina's 6-2 win over Oregon State at College World Series extends its streak to 25 games

OMAHA, Neb. — Coastal Carolina's unbeaten Jacob Morrison was dominant into the eighth inning and the Chanticleers capitalized on Oregon State's early mistakes to extend their win streak to 25 games with a 6-2 victory in the College World Series on Sunday night.
Morrison went 7 2/3 innings for his longest outing in over two months. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound right-hander retired 16 straight over the middle innings and left with two outs in the eighth after allowing five hits, walking none and striking out seven.
''For us to play like that on this stage, pretty darn remarkable,'' coach Kevin Schnall said. ''These guys were unbelievable tonight and then Jacob Morrison — winner's win.''
Coastal Carolina had to win five elimination games on its way to the 2016 national championship in its CWS debut. The Sun Belt Conference's team of teal hadn't been back to Omaha until this year, and its 2-0 start puts them in control of their bracket.
The Chanticleers (55-11) would advance to the best-of-three finals with another win Wednesday. Their opponent will be either Louisville or Oregon State (48-15-1), which meet in an elimination game Tuesday.
Morrison (12-0) had a 3-0 lead when he went to the mound for the bottom of the first. All three runs were unearned and the result of an unusual sequence of events.
Leadoff man Caden Bodine reached on star shortstop Aiva Arquette's throwing error — only his sixth error of the season but second in two games — and went to second on a balk by Ethan Kleinschmit (8-5). The next batter, Sebastian Alexander, was down 0-2 in the count when he was called out for not being alert to the pitcher, as required, when the 20-second clock hit 8.
Blake Barthol walked and Walker Mitchell and Blagen Pado were hit by pitches, but Pado was called out for not trying to get out of the way. Colby Thorndyke then delivered a two-out, bases-clearing double into the right-center gap.