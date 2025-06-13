Coastal Carolina uses 3-run 8th inning to beat Arizona 7-4 in CWS opener, extend streak to 24 games

OMAHA, Neb. — Coastal Carolina broke open a tied game with three runs in the eighth inning, Dominick Carbone shut down a threat by Arizona in the ninth and the Chanticleers opened the College World Series with a 7-4 victory Friday.
The Chanticleers (54-11) extended their winning streak to 24 games in their first appearance in Omaha since they beat Arizona in the 2016 finals. They'll play Sunday against the winner of Friday night's game between Louisville and No. 8 national seed Oregon State.
''We've got a dugout full of hungry and humble dogs,'' Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall said.
Arizona (44-20), in the CWS for the first time since 2021, will play the Louisville-Oregon State loser on Sunday.
Coastal Carolina scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to forge a 4-all tie with the Wildcats and took the lead in the eighth after reliever Garrett Hicks (5-1) retired the first two batters.
Wells Skyes sliced an 0-2 pitch just inside the right-field line for a double and Caden Bodine was intentionally walked before Sebastian Alexander, who struck out in his previous three at-bats, singled in the go-ahead run. Arizona closer Tony Pluta came on and gave up Blake Barthol's two-run double.
''This is my last year of college eligibility and I'm giving it everything I've got for this team,'' Sykes said. ''I've got a ton of respect for my teammates and my coaches, and I think the big crowds and the loud environments are helping. We're locked in. We're on a crazy win streak. We're really consistent.
"So I think that's helped everybody, not just me.''